PromptMed Urgent Care Opens in Highland Park, IL
PromptMed Urgent Care recently opened it's doors to Highland Park, Highwood, and the surrounding Lake County, IL area. Located in Renaissance Place in Highland Park's downtown, PromptMed Urgent Care is open and available on a walk-in basis for customers with illness or injuries.
Highland Park, IL, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromptMed Urgent Care is a full-service urgent care center, providing walk-in urgent care, acute and episodic primary care, occupational medicine, as well as comprehensive healthcare services. The licensed medical staff provides a full scope of services and treatments for injuries and illnesses such as flus and fevers, broken bones, dislocations, cuts, burns, allergic reactions, sprains, strains, and more.
“We look forward to providing fast, affordable, quality walk-in medical care and meeting the high demand for our much needed urgent care services in these two communities and surrounding area,” says Hunter Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.
PromptMed provides their patients with walk-in treatment for sudden or unexpected non-life threatening illnesses and injuries that are beyond the scope of a typical primary care practice, but don't require a costly trip to the ER.
Instead of waiting hours and spending thousands of dollars in a hospital emergency room or waiting days for a routine doctor's appointment, most PromptMed Urgent Care patients can expect to be seen, treated and released within an hour, in a convenient, safe and private environment. This quick and efficient treatment, a staple of PromptMed Urgent Care service, extends to all patients, including those who simply need drug testing and pre-employment screenings.
PromptMed Urgent Care is open 363 days a year - evenings, weekends and almost all holidays. Most major insurance plans are accepted, however medical insurance is never required, and affordable discounted self-pay rates are available.
Contact
Hunter A. Davis
224-243-7600
https://www.promptmedurgentcare.net/
Immediate Care in Highland Park
Located in Renaissance Place in Highland park. PromptMed Urgent Care is now open.
Now Open!
Clean, friendly and patient focused. PromtpMed Urgent Care is available on weekends and most major holidays.
