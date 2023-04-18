The Movie, "With Myself," is a Finalist in the LGBTQ Section of the Behind Hollywood

“With Myself” (125 minutes, Drama/Comedy/Scifi), by the International award-winning director, Leonardo Corbucci, is a finalist in the LGBTQ section of the Behind Hollywood International film festival (bhiff.org). This film serves as a powerful reminder that we should embrace and celebrate our differences, rather than judge or marginalize those who deviate from what some see as societal norms.