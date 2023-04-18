The Movie, "With Myself," is a Finalist in the LGBTQ Section of the Behind Hollywood

Press Releases>Business>Awards>With Myself LLC>

This film serves as a powerful reminder that we should embrace and celebrate our differences, rather than judge or marginalize those who deviate from what some see as societal norms.

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “With Myself” (125 minutes, Drama/Comedy/Scifi), by the International award-winning director, Leonardo Corbucci, is a finalist in the LGBTQ section of the Behind Hollywood International film festival.

More info: www.withmyselfmovie.com

The film's exploration of gender attractions within a Chinese-American family sheds light on a topic that is often overlooked in mainstream media. By showcasing the struggles and conflicts that arise when traditional cultural values clash with personal desires, the film provides a thought-provoking commentary on the complexities of human sexuality.

The director stresses the importance of individual freedom to express and desire any gender, regardless of political affiliation.

The inclusion of a controversial sex scene has sparked conversations around the festival.

