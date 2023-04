The Movie, "With Myself," is a Finalist in the LGBTQ Section of the Behind Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “With Myself” (125 minutes, Drama/Comedy/Scifi), by the International award-winning director, Leonardo Corbucci, is a finalist in the LGBTQ section of the Behind Hollywood International film festival.More info: www.withmyselfmovie.com The film's exploration of gender attractions within a Chinese-American family sheds light on a topic that is often overlooked in mainstream media. By showcasing the struggles and conflicts that arise when traditional cultural values clash with personal desires, the film provides a thought-provoking commentary on the complexities of human sexuality.The director stresses the importance of individual freedom to express and desire any gender, regardless of political affiliation.This film serves as a powerful reminder that we should embrace and celebrate our differences, rather than judge or marginalize those who deviate from what some see as societal norms.The inclusion of a controversial sex scene has sparked conversations around the festival.Ilaria Verace“PR Coordinator”With Myself LLCwithmyselfmovie@outlook.com