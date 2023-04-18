Bed Frames Plus Publishes New IKEA Reviews and Test Results on Their Website
IKEA bed tests show surprising results. Heavy concrete weights tested the strength of the Tarva wood bed, the Grimsbu metal platform foundation, and the Luroy bed slats.
Halifax, Canada, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IKEA is a global leader in furniture. It sells a variety of furniture, including beds, sofas, coffee tables, kitchen tables, and much more. The company’s easy-to-assemble, flat-pack products are ideal for anyone from university students to homeowners looking to provide some pizzazz to their homes for a low cost. Unfortunately, IKEA has gained a reputation for cheap disposable furniture due to the pricing of some of its offerings.
Those opinions of IKEA’s furniture could change. Recently, Bed Frames Plus (bedframesplus.com), a website dedicated to unbiased opinions, reviews, and testing of beds and mattresses, put two IKEA beds to the test to see just how sturdy the frames truly are. The IKEA bed tests show surprising results, ones that critics of IKEA wouldn’t have expected.
Bed Frames Plus tested two low-priced IKEA twin bed frames. The bed comparison website tested the Grimsbu, a metal-frame bed, and the Tarva, a wooden-framed bed. Both IKEA beds were tested for their strength and whether the low-cost products stood up to heavy amounts of weight. Both twin beds featured IKEA’s Luroy slats.
The Tarva bed’s test included 312 pounds placed on the center slats. Bed Frames Plus owner Scott Boyd oversaw the tests, placing 78 pounds on each of the bed’s four slats in the center. He was shocked to find out the wooden slats sagged but did not break. One wood frame side rail held strong and only sagged one-quarter of an inch with 337 pounds. The average Canadian man weighs approximately 187 pounds, while the average American male weighs just under 200 pounds. Both weights would be well-supported by the slats. The Tarva bed’s weight test surprised Boyd, showing just how strong the slats are for the product.
Next, Boyd tested the Grismbu using 355 pounds covering twenty inches on one metal side rail. The Grimsbu sagged three-eights of an inch and one leg elevated into the air. The frame returned to its original shape after the weight was removed. The results of the bed frame test should surprise IKEA critics. The furniture held up to the stress and weight of concrete stacked high in a small area. IKEA’s Trava bed retails for less than $140, while the metal Grimsbu is less than $100. Both beds are low-priced options and offer homeowners strong frames for their money.
“I was shocked with the test results,” Boyd said. “With a set of 312-pound home-made concrete weights on the slats, there was only 1 and 3/8-inch total sag. I expected the slats to break, splinter, and crack, but they held up well.”
Bed Frames Plus published the results of the IKEA bed test. You can learn more about the test from the official Bed Frames Plus website.
