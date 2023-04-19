New Yorker Electronics Releases Vishay Load Switches with Programmable Current Limits & OVP Enhanced Reliability
Four New eFuse Single-channel Load Switches Integrate Control and Protection Features to Reduce External Components.
Northvale, NJ, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics is featuring four newly released Vishay eFuses that feature programmable current limits and overvoltage protection (OVP) in the compact 3mm x 3mm TDFN package. Designed to operate over a wide 2.8V to 23V input voltage range — with a 28 VIN DC tolerance — the 3.5A SiP32433A/B and the 6A SiP32434A/B integrate multiple control and protection features to simplify designs and minimize the need for external components.
While most competing solutions only offer voltages to 18V according to Vishay, or are missing their low voltage side, the input voltage range of the Vishay Siliconix single-channel load switches allows them to be used in a wider range of designs. The devices are intended for industrial and medical equipment, robotics, consumer goods, home automation systems, and gaming consoles, where they provide precise control and swift fault responses to enhance the safety and reliability of system designs. Upon switch-off due to latchable faults in these applications, the SiP32433A and SiP32434A are designed to latch the power switch off, while the SiP32433B and SiP32434B will auto-retry after a settable period of time.
All four devices respond swiftly to short circuits, and their precise overcurrent protection (OCP) is triggered at a set current limit level without an excessive overhead current requirement — an important characteristic for designs in which power busses need to support multiple loads. Competing solutions often require overhead currents of more than 30 %. The SiP32433A and SiP32433B with active reverse blocking target applications featuring USB Type-C and multiple power source switching.
The load switches reduce on-resistance by 43 % compared to previous-generation solutions, which translates into a 32 % higher current capability or increased efficiency at the same current level. The 78 mW SiP32433A/B has a current limit setting range of 0.3 A to 3.5 A, while the 33 mW SiP32434A/B offers a range of 0.5 A to 6 A. Both devices guarantee current limit accuracy down to ± 8 %, increase design flexibility, and simplify BOMs. The hot-swappable load switches feature a programmable turn-on slew rate, provide ESD tolerance of 2 kV (human body model) and 0.75 kV (charged device model), and operate over a temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.
Samples and production quantities of the eFuses are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks through New Yorker Electronics. As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
