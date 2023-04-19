Cornell Dubilier Rugged Capacitor for Robust Commercial & Military-Grade Power Supplies
The Cornell Dubilier Low-Profile MLPS Flatpack Capacitor Provides Extraordinary Life and Reliability in Rugged Applications.
Northvale, NJ, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of Cornell Dubilier’s new series of Flatpack, low-profile aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tested and rated for 10,000 hours at 105°C. The MLPS offers high capacitance density in a flat configuration, with voltage ratings up to 450Vdc and a temperature range from -55°C to 105°C. Their rugged construction provides extraordinary life and reliability for the most robust commercial and military-grade power supplies.
MLPS capacitors are available in four sizes. All cases have a thickness (height profile above the board) of 0.6 inches and a width of 1.8 inches. Case lengths are available from 1.5 to 3.0 inches, with capacitance values ranging from 120 to 51,000µF and voltage ratings spanning 7.5Vdc to 450Vdc. The larger case sizes are typically rated for several amps (RMS). Ripple current ratings can be significantly enhanced by adding one or more heat sinks to their flat sides.
Unlike conventional electrolytics that have a rolled cover, MLPS covers are laser-welded, providing near-hermetic seals that resist electrolyte dry-out. They can be put into service at high altitudes of up to 80,000 feet and have excellent capacitance retention at low temperatures. Various lead types and mounting options are available.
CDE’s Flatpack capacitors have been used extensively in commercial and military aircraft, as well as ground-based and shipboard radar for over 25 years. Most applications use either 85°C or 125°C rated components. For applied conditions in the 105°C range, the designer would typically have to specify 125°C rated parts to meet their life requirements. The use of higher temperature components than needed adds cost and size, making them less efficient.
“The introduction of 105°C rated Flatpack capacitors will give our customers greater design flexibility, higher performance, and economy in their critical power supply designs,” says Austin Russell, Product Manager for Cornell Dubilier. One or two MLPS capacitors can be used in place of large banks of surface-mount aluminum electrolytics or axial wet tantalum capacitors, thereby reducing the space, cost, and weight of the customer’s device.
As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors and Supercapacitors.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
MLPS capacitors are available in four sizes. All cases have a thickness (height profile above the board) of 0.6 inches and a width of 1.8 inches. Case lengths are available from 1.5 to 3.0 inches, with capacitance values ranging from 120 to 51,000µF and voltage ratings spanning 7.5Vdc to 450Vdc. The larger case sizes are typically rated for several amps (RMS). Ripple current ratings can be significantly enhanced by adding one or more heat sinks to their flat sides.
Unlike conventional electrolytics that have a rolled cover, MLPS covers are laser-welded, providing near-hermetic seals that resist electrolyte dry-out. They can be put into service at high altitudes of up to 80,000 feet and have excellent capacitance retention at low temperatures. Various lead types and mounting options are available.
CDE’s Flatpack capacitors have been used extensively in commercial and military aircraft, as well as ground-based and shipboard radar for over 25 years. Most applications use either 85°C or 125°C rated components. For applied conditions in the 105°C range, the designer would typically have to specify 125°C rated parts to meet their life requirements. The use of higher temperature components than needed adds cost and size, making them less efficient.
“The introduction of 105°C rated Flatpack capacitors will give our customers greater design flexibility, higher performance, and economy in their critical power supply designs,” says Austin Russell, Product Manager for Cornell Dubilier. One or two MLPS capacitors can be used in place of large banks of surface-mount aluminum electrolytics or axial wet tantalum capacitors, thereby reducing the space, cost, and weight of the customer’s device.
As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors and Supercapacitors.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories