Future Electronics Presents Murata Type 2BZ WiFi + Bluetooth Modules
Future Electronics presents the new Murata Type 2BZ WiFi + Bluetooth component. Uses include handheld wireless, gateway, and industrial applications.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components is pleased to present the Murata Type 2BZ WiFi + Bluetooth modules.
Murata's Type 2BZ is based on Infineon CYW54590 combo chipset which supports Wi-Fi® 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO + Bluetooth® 5.2 BR/EDR/LE up to 866Mbps PHY data rate on Wi-Fi® and 3Mbps PHY data rate on Bluetooth®. It is compact and very high-performance. The WLAN section supports SDIO v3.0 interface and the Bluetooth® section supports high-speed 4-wire UART interface and PCM for audio data. WLAN and Bluetooth collaboration is optimized for maximum performance.
The Murata Type 2BZ is packed impressively small, facilitating integration into size- and power-sensitive applications such as IoT, handheld wireless, gateway and much more. The +85C operating temperature makes it great for industrial applications as well.
Please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/murata-type-2bz-wifi-bluetooth-modules to learn more about the Murata Type 2BZ WiFi + Bluetooth. To see the entire suite of products available, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
