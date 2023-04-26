ADISA-Certified Erasure Software BCWipe by Jetico Sanitizes Data for All SSDs
Helsinki, Finland, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today that BCWipe Total WipeOut has been revalidated by the ADISA Certification. ADISA-certified erasure software since 2016, Jetico’s solution to securely remove solid-state drive (SSD) data beyond forensic recovery has now passed the ADISA Product Claims Test on SSDs to Test Level 2.
The official ADISA Product Claims Test certificate can be found here:
**https://adisarc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jetico-ADPC0177-Certificate-v1.0.pdf**
“Although SSDs have always offered speed and efficiency, we are now seeing a boost in their popularity due to increased affordability,” explains Jetico Director of Technical Operations, Alexey Boltunov. “By passing ADISA’s Product Claims Test to Level 2, we can provide users with independent verification that even advanced attacks cannot recover data from SSDs after it has been erased by BCWipe Total WipeOut.”
ADISA’s testing has independently verified that “hackers applying laboratory methods” and “advanced attacks using specialist hardware and software” are not able to recover data from SSDs that have been sanitized by BCWipe Total WipeOut using the U.S. DoD 5220.22-M(E) algorithm. This includes SSDs with a NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) connection type, which offer considerably more bandwidth and less latency than standard SATA SSDs.
ADISA CEO Steve Mellings adds, “By putting BCWipe through ADISA’s Product Claims Testing, Jetico has confirmed a commitment for their customers to have their product independently tested for use on SSD.”
Run over the network or from a bootable disk, BCWipe Total WipeOut is trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase all contents of traditional hard disk drives (HDD), solid-state drives (SSD) and solid-state hybrid drives (SSHD).
The latest version of BCWipe Total WipeOut offers flexible licensing options – customers can buy a defined number of wipes or an unlimited annual license. To get a free quote visit www.jetico.com/contact-data-protection-specialist.
About ADISA
Launched in 2010, ADISA’s Product Certification Schemes are the leading data sanitization certification in the world and are trusted by software vendors to provide a credible, laboratory-based validation of their products capabilities. Product Claims Test as achieved by Jetico on SSD verifies that no data was recoverable during the test, which enables assurance to be built for users of the product.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
The official ADISA Product Claims Test certificate can be found here:
**https://adisarc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jetico-ADPC0177-Certificate-v1.0.pdf**
“Although SSDs have always offered speed and efficiency, we are now seeing a boost in their popularity due to increased affordability,” explains Jetico Director of Technical Operations, Alexey Boltunov. “By passing ADISA’s Product Claims Test to Level 2, we can provide users with independent verification that even advanced attacks cannot recover data from SSDs after it has been erased by BCWipe Total WipeOut.”
ADISA’s testing has independently verified that “hackers applying laboratory methods” and “advanced attacks using specialist hardware and software” are not able to recover data from SSDs that have been sanitized by BCWipe Total WipeOut using the U.S. DoD 5220.22-M(E) algorithm. This includes SSDs with a NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) connection type, which offer considerably more bandwidth and less latency than standard SATA SSDs.
ADISA CEO Steve Mellings adds, “By putting BCWipe through ADISA’s Product Claims Testing, Jetico has confirmed a commitment for their customers to have their product independently tested for use on SSD.”
Run over the network or from a bootable disk, BCWipe Total WipeOut is trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase all contents of traditional hard disk drives (HDD), solid-state drives (SSD) and solid-state hybrid drives (SSHD).
The latest version of BCWipe Total WipeOut offers flexible licensing options – customers can buy a defined number of wipes or an unlimited annual license. To get a free quote visit www.jetico.com/contact-data-protection-specialist.
About ADISA
Launched in 2010, ADISA’s Product Certification Schemes are the leading data sanitization certification in the world and are trusted by software vendors to provide a credible, laboratory-based validation of their products capabilities. Product Claims Test as achieved by Jetico on SSD verifies that no data was recoverable during the test, which enables assurance to be built for users of the product.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Inc. OyContact
Valeria Corti
+358 92 517 3030
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Valeria Corti
+358 92 517 3030
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Categories