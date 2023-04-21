Author Jeff Lombardo’s New Book, "The Making of Mace Stutzman," Reveals How One Boy's Generational Trauma and Abuse from Childhood Forever Shapes His Future
Recent release “The Making of Mace Stutzman,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeff Lombardo follows a young boy named Mace who is emotionally abused and manipulated by his mother, leaving him scared and insecure in his adult years. Mace's father does all he can to undo the cruel treatment, but the question remains if Mace's mistreatment has caused him to become too lost.
St. Petersburg, FL, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Lombardo, who holds a master’s degree in education, and whose career spans forty years and includes acting in a variety of venues, writing educational theater, and working with all ages of children with a wide spectrum of physical and emotional problems, has completed his new book, “The Making of Mace Stutzman”: a stirring and heartfelt story of a young boy who faces torment and abuse at the hands of his mother and, despite the best efforts of his father, faces a lifetime of emotional scarring.
“‘The Making of Mace Stutzman’ is the saga of a boy who begins life paying a terrible price for the sins of his grandfather,” writes Lombardo. “His overbearing and grossly abusive mother suffers each day due to the sins of her father. Only ugly when Mace’s beloved dad is not present, her influence on her son is exceedingly more powerful than her husband’s. Her wrath and despising of him contort Mace into a shy, quiet, lonely introvert. Taught that laughing was a sinful waste of time, Mace must eventually carry his social and emotional ineptness into the adult world and try to achieve something of value. Will his dad’s unconditional love be strong enough to override his emotional brutality and help him to become balanced and fulfilled? Or will his mother’s abject cruelty invade every fiber of his being and corrupt every aspect of his soul?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeff Lombardo’s gripping tale takes readers on a profound journey, exploring the trauma children often endure at the hands of their parents, and how that can lead to lifelong emotional issues that forever shape their interactions with the world. Expertly paced and powerful, Mace’s story will pull at reader’s heartstrings and stay with them long after its moving conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Making of Mace Stutzman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories