Author Jeff Lombardo’s New Book, "The Making of Mace Stutzman," Reveals How One Boy's Generational Trauma and Abuse from Childhood Forever Shapes His Future

Recent release “The Making of Mace Stutzman,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeff Lombardo follows a young boy named Mace who is emotionally abused and manipulated by his mother, leaving him scared and insecure in his adult years. Mace's father does all he can to undo the cruel treatment, but the question remains if Mace's mistreatment has caused him to become too lost.