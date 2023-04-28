Cast Announced for "Charlie Shaw's Revenge" from Drop Dead Films
Cast announcement for new horror feature film in production this week in Sussex, United Kingdom.
Hailsham, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Drop Dead Films, the award-winning Eastbourne-based independent film production company, today announced the cast for its latest feature length horror film "Charlie Shaw's Revenge" which includes stars from Coronation Street, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Captain America: The First Avenger.
With the majority of roles cast, the film features the following performers (in alphabetical order):
Shahla Ayamah (Justice League), Mark Benton (Shakespeare & Hathaway, Christmas Carole, Ratburger), Billy Cashin (The BRIT School, The Level), Molly Cattanach (Peter Pan), Bill Fellows (Coronation Street, Ted Lasso, Broadchurch), Justin K Hayward (The Choir, 13 Graves, The Lockdown Hauntings), Cerys Knighton (Charlotte, Foiled), Amelie Leroy (Waterside, Swords of Scavelia), John Locke (Darkest Hour, Cyrano, Vindication Swim) , Keri Hinna Martin (Carnibal, The Red Hallow), James Payton (Harry Potter, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Glass Onion) and Renato Pires (Morangos com Açúcar, Adventure Boyz).
“I'm delighted that we've been able to bring in some real stars of film and television to work alongside some fresh and exciting new talent who we've been able to cast in some fabulous and challenging roles,” said Director John Langridge. “It's great to be able to work with such a diverse range of actors and we can't wait to get started.”
Filmed entirely on location in Hailsham, the independent horror will utilise the amazing Knockhatch Adventure Park and East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA) as locations.
The film will see a mixture of seasoned film and television professionals share the screen with trained circus talent from the East Sussex School of Circus Arts as well as new faces from the Sussex area.
Producer Renato Pires, The East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA)'s Principal and actor in the film, said: "Having Drop Dead Films here will provide a great showcase for the School and its talented teachers and students. It's an amazing opportunity to showcase the awe-inspiring acrobatic skills that our circus-trained professionals have, so it's going to be great."
The film will go into production this week for approximately a month. Alongside a professional production team, Drop Dead Films is also working with local colleges and university students to provide on-the-job training and experience to help train the next generation of film makers.
Local businesses including the Best Western Lansdowne Hotel, Weald Packaging Supplies, Beer Me and Eastbourne Motoring Centre, as well as the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and the Sussex Film Office, are supporting the production in various ways.
Images downloadable from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1COx--_ngogH8HyoPe5bpjHigt50gIvup?usp=share_link
Contact
Drop Dead Films
Justin Hayward
+447909722887
www.dropdeadfilms.co.uk
