Yvette Mannon’s Newly Released "Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer" is a Charming True Story of a Rescued Fawn and Endless Adventure on the Ranch
“Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Mannon, is a fun journey of a surprising friendship between a loyal cattle dog and an orphaned fawn that leads to a new home in a local wildlife park.
Oconto, NE, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer”: a sweet celebration of the wonder of God’s creation. “Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer” is the creation of published author Yvette Mannon, a rancher who is passionate about the animals God has entrusted to her care. She lives on a ranch in central Nebraska with her husband, Troy, and their son, Matthew. The ranch is home to red angus cows, horses, dogs, cats, and abundant wildlife.
Mannon shares, “Hi there! I am Cookie, and this is my friend Johnny, the whitetail deer. This is the true story of how Johnny came to live on the ranch with Cookie. Enjoy their adventures, and discover what caused Cookie and Johnny to become best friends for life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Mannon’s new book will delight young readers with an interest in animals of all types as they race to see just what waits for Cookie and Johnny’s friendship.
Mannon shares a fun and lighthearted tale that raises awareness for rescue efforts and the significant care animals of all types can find themselves in need of.
Consumers can purchase “Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cookie Meets Johnny, the Whitetail Deer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
