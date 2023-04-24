Kathryn Keller-Casper’s Newly Released "The Little Book of Cans" is a Delightful Story of Two Unique Friends Who Find That with the Right Attitude, Anything is Possible

“The Little Book of Cans,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Keller-Casper, is a fun and unique way to help young readers learn about the power of positivity, faith, and action while also providing a unique allegory for the story of Moses.