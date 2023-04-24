Kathryn Keller-Casper’s Newly Released "The Little Book of Cans" is a Delightful Story of Two Unique Friends Who Find That with the Right Attitude, Anything is Possible
“The Little Book of Cans,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Keller-Casper, is a fun and unique way to help young readers learn about the power of positivity, faith, and action while also providing a unique allegory for the story of Moses.
South Bend, IN, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Book of Cans”: a fun and educational reading experience for young readers. “The Little Book of Cans” is the creation of published author Kathryn Keller-Casper, a proud mother of three adult children who has served for many years in public schools and the church as an educator.
Keller-Casper shares, “Can you imagine what incredible things will happen when faith in God is carried out with purpose and action? Katy and Carlos Can can! The characters in this story demonstrate how the positive attitude and encouragement of one individual can spark belief and selfless teamwork in a whole community, allowing them all to succeed, to find happiness, and to even accomplish the seemingly impossible. The story of The Little Book of Cans alludes to the Bible story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt, a place of slavery, to the Promised Land, which is a place of abundance and joy. With faith and action, we also can make this same belief a reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Keller-Casper’s new book can be shared with children of all ages as it offers layers of imaginative play as well as foundational knowledge of scripture from a unique perspective.
Keller-Casper shares in hope of empowering readers of all ages in their pursuit of connection with and understanding of God.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Book of Cans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Book of Cans,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Keller-Casper shares, “Can you imagine what incredible things will happen when faith in God is carried out with purpose and action? Katy and Carlos Can can! The characters in this story demonstrate how the positive attitude and encouragement of one individual can spark belief and selfless teamwork in a whole community, allowing them all to succeed, to find happiness, and to even accomplish the seemingly impossible. The story of The Little Book of Cans alludes to the Bible story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt, a place of slavery, to the Promised Land, which is a place of abundance and joy. With faith and action, we also can make this same belief a reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Keller-Casper’s new book can be shared with children of all ages as it offers layers of imaginative play as well as foundational knowledge of scripture from a unique perspective.
Keller-Casper shares in hope of empowering readers of all ages in their pursuit of connection with and understanding of God.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Book of Cans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Book of Cans,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories