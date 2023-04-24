Charles Cribb’s Newly Released “Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come” is a Detailed Study of the Book of Revelation
“Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Cribb, is the culmination of the author’s thirty-four-year study as carefully detailed reflections and explanations are presented for each component of God’s word within Revelation.
Chadbourne, NC, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of prophetic scripture. “Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come” is the creation of published author Charles Cribb, a dedicated husband and father who was an evangelist for several years before taking the position as pastor of New Life Community Church in 2019.
Cribb shares, “Revelation is the only book in the Bible with a specific verse that says, 'Blessed is he that readeth.' Revelation covers the past, present, and future. Many people over the years, both saved and lost, have asked for a study guide to the book of Revelation. This book is a view of my understanding based on years of study. There’s no attempt to add or take away from the Lord’s Word. Read the verses as 100 percent true and my thoughts and opinions as thoughts and opinions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Cribb’s new book draws from the authors personal study to present readers with an engaging study guide.
Cribb offers an articulate and easy-to-follow approach to understanding a key component to God’s word within the pages of his carefully presented biblical study.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation: God’s Truth of What Is to Come,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
