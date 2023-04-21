Pene Enochs’s New Book, "My Journey: Weird, Strange, and Funny Adventures," is a Series of Stories That Reveal the Incredible Experiences That Shaped the Author's Life
Burleson, TX, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pene Enochs has completed her most recent book, “My Journey: Weird, Strange, and Funny Adventures”: a stirring memoir that recounts the fascinating moments from the author’s past, exploring excitement, humor, loss, and delight that so many instances have brought her.
“My stories range from weird, strange, and funny to a little of life’s serious stuff thrown in,” writes Enochs. “In retrospect, it seems unusual happenings have dominated most of my journey and remained an integral element in my life. Although there have been tragedies and disappointments, I have chosen to enumerate only a few of those stories. Alas, as my friend Bill would say, ‘We all have a story.’
“My purpose for sharing my journey is to promote a laugh, smile, or a thought. However, it is mostly through the insistence of my cousin Ellen’s constant hounding to write about the weird and funny things that have happened throughout my life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pene Enochs’s book will take readers on a heartfelt journey as Enoch bares her soul in order to weave this deeply personal and intimate self-portrait. Through sharing her stories, Enoch hopes to engage and connect with readers of all backgrounds, bringing hope and encouragement as well as laughter and joy to those who need it.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Journey: Weird, Strange, and Funny Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
