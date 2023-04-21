Barbara McGowan’s New Book, “Three-Tiered Homicide,” Follows a Forensic Psychologist & Psychic Who Gets Caught Up in a Mysterious Death While Celebrating a Wedding
Arlington, TX, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barbara McGowan has completed her most recent book, “Three-Tiered Homicide: A Sara McMasters Psychic Mystery”: a gripping and exhilarating thriller that finds a doctor and psychic drawn into a shocking murder during what should be a happy and joyous occasion.
Barbara McGowan is a semi-retired psychologist and a psychic. She has been aware of her psychic abilities since she was nine. As a psychic, she has worked with numerous law enforcement officials over the years. She is married to her wife of thirty-six years and has had three collections of poetry.
McGowan writes, “Dr. Sara McMasters is a forensic psychologist/psychic who needs to take a break from her successful practice in South Houston, Texas. She finds a little solitude in East Texas in a town called Talents. She is doing well until she gets involved in the death of a town member during a wedding. Things are not what they seem. She puts on her forensic psychologist hat to try and solve the death.”
Published by Fulton Books, Barbara McGowan’s book is a captivating mystery that is sure to leave readers spellbound as Dr. McMasters does all she can to investigate this shocking turn of events. Expertly paced and brimming with surprising twists, McGowan weaves an unforgettable page-turner that will leave readers completely spellbound and desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Three-Tiered Homicide: A Sara McMasters Psychic Mystery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
