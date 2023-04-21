Trixie Neal’s New Book, “Living with LDS Alcoholics: Two levels of healing,” Reveals How Alcoholism Impacted the Author's Family, Beginning with Her Early Childhood Years
New York, NY, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Trixie Neal has completed her most recent book, “Living with LDS Alcoholics: Two levels of healing”: a powerful memoir detailing the ways in which binge drinking affected her family and took its toll through years of abusing alcohol, despite her parents’ public devoutness with a religion that demands prohibition from its members.
Growing up as the oldest sibling in a family of active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, alcoholism was present but well-hidden throughout the early years of author Trixie Neal’s life and beyond, with the kind of impact on family dynamics that have been documented repeatedly. With prohibition against alcohol within the Church, making healing and recovery more difficult, Trixie’s family struggle with openly discussing the root cause of the problem in a faith that espouses abstention and has a shadow side of making judgments.
Neal shares, “The title ‘Living with LDS Alcoholics’ sure sounds like an oxymoron, right? Lived it. This personal perspective is just that. It is my account as the firstborn child in my family with my view of upbringing and beyond. My interpretation may be slightly different from that of my three younger siblings. This is my journey of growth and falling but getting back up repeatedly. Without the Gospel of Jesus Christ’s teachings and blessings, I do not believe I would still be here to share this difficult but miraculous story of the two levels of healing. If I can but help one person struggling with similar challenges, then the hours of writing this will be priceless to me.”
Published by Fulton Books, Trixie Neal’s book is shared in the hopes of giving others struggling with addiction consequences an enhanced hope through the atonement of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Living with LDS Alcoholics: Two levels of healing” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
