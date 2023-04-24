Dr. Monisola Komolafe’s New Book, "Ade’s Special Outfit," Centers Around a Young Boy Who is Gifted African Clothing by His Grandmother as a Present for His Birthday
Peachtree City, GA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Monisola Komolafe, who worked as a teacher of young children with disabilities in California for nearly two decades, has completed her most recent book, “Ade’s Special Outfit”: a charming tale of a young boy whose grandmother gives him African clothing to celebrate his special day.
“When Ade’s Nana arrives from Nigeria, she has a bag filled with special clothes for his birthday,” writes Komolafe. “As she pulls out the items one by one, Nana lovingly teaches him each new word and shows him how to wear them properly. Now, Ade looks like a young prince—just like his Nana has always called him!”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Monisola Komolafe’s book is a wonderful tale that will help readers of all backgrounds learn about how to pronounce each article of African clothing that Ade receives and discover how they are to be worn.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Ade's Special Outfit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
