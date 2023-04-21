Author Brian Dunleavy’s New Book, "Betrayal", is the True Story of How One Union General's Ineptitude Caused Damage to the Union's War Effort & Unnecessary Loss of Life

Recent release “Betrayal: General George McClellan, The Peninsula Campaign and The Death of General Philip Kearny,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Dunleavy, is a compelling historical read that explores the intended and unintended consequences of George McClellan’s character flaws and how his tenure as commander of the Army of the Potomac resulted in damaging many people.