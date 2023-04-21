Author Brian Dunleavy’s New Book, "Betrayal", is the True Story of How One Union General's Ineptitude Caused Damage to the Union's War Effort & Unnecessary Loss of Life
Recent release “Betrayal: General George McClellan, The Peninsula Campaign and The Death of General Philip Kearny,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Dunleavy, is a compelling historical read that explores the intended and unintended consequences of George McClellan’s character flaws and how his tenure as commander of the Army of the Potomac resulted in damaging many people.
Fanwood, NJ, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian Dunleavy has completed his new book, “Betrayal: General George McClellan, The Peninsula Campaign and The Death of General Philip Kearny”: a gripping and fascinating historical read that explores how George McClellan’s personal flaws and unwillingness to act as a general nearly cost the North victory in the Civil War, and had devastating impacts on the lives of many, no more so than General Philip Kearny.
“Abraham Lincoln recognized that the US Civil War would be a ‘hard war.’ Secession and slavery represented abiding beliefs central to Southern life. Overcoming them would require a war of attrition resulting in much death and destruction, but Lincoln knew that the populous industrial North would prevail in a war of ‘grim mathematics.’ He hoped that in George McClellan he had found the general to wage this war.
“McClellan, though young and bright, was not up to the task. Early in his tenure, he showed that he could organize a large army, but month upon month of inaction followed. McClellan politically favored preserving the Union for mercantile reasons, but slavery was a matter for the states to decide and therefore, negotiable. Reunion, he felt, did not require abolition. McClellan had talents as an organizer but could not bring himself ‘pull the trigger’ on a decisive battle. Lincoln was finally able to coerce McClellan into proposing the Peninsular Campaign in the spring of 1862. The plan called for a massive amphibious operation which would deposit an army on the doorstep of Richmond and force a Confederate surrender. Lincoln did not like a plan as risky and costly as this, but reluctantly agreed.
“McClellan endangered the success of his plan by avoiding direct engagement with the enemy and working his way up the peninsula at a snail’s pace. He lost the confidence and support of many of his subordinate generals. Phil Kearny was particularly aggrieved as he espoused a hard war and continuing contact with the enemy. After months of battles and squandered opportunities, McClellan ordered a retreat. His generals administered a final defeat to the Confederates at Malvern Hill but still were forced to withdraw to Harrison’s Landing where they were unable to generate further offensive operations.
“McClellan had misused and betrayed the Army of the Potomac and failed to capitalize on their bravery and competence. His betrayal had only begun…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian Dunleavy’s stunning tale reveals how McClellan’s personality traits and flaws as a soldier and general, paired with his political beliefs, made a deadly combination that nearly caused Lincoln to lose the fight to keep the Union together. Through historical letters and documents, Dunleavy weaves a poignant and engaging tale of the intertwined destinies of George McClellan and Philip Kearny that will leave readers spellbound.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Betrayal: General George McClellan, The Peninsula Campaign and The Death of General Philip Kearny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
