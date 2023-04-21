Author Dorlon L. Pond Jr.’s New Book, "Make Mine Turbulence," is a Captivating Novel That Follows Two Flight Attendants as Unexpected Events Unfold
Recent release “Make Mine Turbulence,” from Page Publishing author Dorlon L. Pond Jr., introduces Cinnamon Shaffer, a new flight attendant for Angel Airlines who confronts disaster on her first day at work.
North Las Vegas, NV, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dorlon L. Pond Jr., who is from Mohawk, a small village in upstate New York, has completed his new book, “Make Mine Turbulence”: a gripping and potent novel that follows Cinnamon as she falls face-first into some winter slush and bangs her knee on a chunk of ice, which produces a small cut. In the employee lounge, Cinnamon changes out of her wet clothing. As she takes off her pantyhose, dried blood from her small wound acts like glue.
She begins to cry when Jade Pinkerton, an African American flight attendant, comes over to cheer her up. They become friends.
Shortly before their plane bound for Korea lands, Jade is shot by a bad guy and bangs her head hard on the shell that surrounds first-class seats. At the hospital, doctors worry more about her head wound. Will Jade have amnesia? The next time Cinnamon visits the hospital, Jade has disappeared.
Author Dorlon L. Pond Jr. writes, “By the time I returned my wallet to my purse, the cabbie had gotten out and gone around the car. I grabbed my tiny suitcase from the back seat just as he opened the door. At that moment, a gust of wind almost pulled me out of the cab. I’d planted my feet on the ground, turned toward the building, and almost instantly my feet began to slide like I’d stepped onto a sheet of ice. I lost my balance and fell face first between two parked cars, banging my left knee on a sharp chunk of ice that had dropped from the fender of a vehicle.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dorlon L. Pond Jr.’s captivating tale invites readers to discover whether Cinnamon will find the proverbial needle in the haystack.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Make Mine Turbulence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Dorlon L. Pond Jr.’s captivating tale invites readers to discover whether Cinnamon will find the proverbial needle in the haystack.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Make Mine Turbulence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
