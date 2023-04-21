Author Steve Haskin’s New Book, "Percival’s Dogs," is a Timeless Coming-of-Age Story Following a Courageous Young Girl Determined to Save Abused Dogs in Her Arkansas Town

Recent release “Percival’s Dogs,” from Page Publishing author Steve Haskin, is a spellbinding and evocative novel offering the agelessly enduring appeal of bright young idealism and its perennial conflict with the old, jaded, and amoral powers that be. In the summer before seventh grade, Madeline Ellis hears the terrible sound of dogs in pain and resolves to bring their despicable abuser and his cohorts to justice—at great risk to her own life.