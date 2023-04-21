Author Steve Haskin’s New Book, "Percival’s Dogs," is a Timeless Coming-of-Age Story Following a Courageous Young Girl Determined to Save Abused Dogs in Her Arkansas Town
Recent release “Percival’s Dogs,” from Page Publishing author Steve Haskin, is a spellbinding and evocative novel offering the agelessly enduring appeal of bright young idealism and its perennial conflict with the old, jaded, and amoral powers that be. In the summer before seventh grade, Madeline Ellis hears the terrible sound of dogs in pain and resolves to bring their despicable abuser and his cohorts to justice—at great risk to her own life.
Austin, TX, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Haskin, a writer and musician who has played guitar since the age of twelve, has produced four albums of original music, and now lives in Austin, Texas, where he is a member of a vocal group, Songbirds, and an instrumental group, Rio Trio, has completed his new book, “Percival’s Dogs”: a stirring adventure that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
“Percival’s dogs howled all night, howled like pain itself coming in over the hills.”
So begins twelve-year-old Madeline Ellis’s journey to save Percival Parrant’s dogs from the horrible abuse—dog fights staged in his barn, leaving his poor pit bulls, Blackie and Red, battered and bloody and trapped in a cage on Percival’s farm. Madeline and her best friend, Larue, sneak out at midnight to find out why the dogs cry all night and discover the dog fight in progress. Madeline intervenes, trying to save the dogs, but is chased from the farm with the dogs still in danger. Madeline and her father report the crime to the sheriff of their small Arkansas town, only to find the sheriff is in cahoots with Percival. The Humane Society calls in the State Police. The dogs are rescued and given to Madeline to care for, but she finds that Percival is involved with even worse crimes, and she vows to stop him. “Percival’s Dogs” is a coming-of-age story full of action, chases, and the bravery and determination of a young woman.
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Haskin’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Percival’s Dogs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
