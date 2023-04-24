Author Bruce T. Pelletier’s New Book, “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler” Offers Entertainment and History Lessons

Recent release “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler,” from Page Publishing author Bruce T. Pelletier, invites readers to take a fantastic voyage across the United States of America through the eyes of a madman behind an 18-wheeler.