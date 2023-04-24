Author Bruce T. Pelletier’s New Book, “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler” Offers Entertainment and History Lessons
Recent release “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler,” from Page Publishing author Bruce T. Pelletier, invites readers to take a fantastic voyage across the United States of America through the eyes of a madman behind an 18-wheeler.
Chicago, IL, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce T. Pelletier, who has worked as an over-the-road truck driver, outlaw journalist, and television producer in Chicago, Illinois, has completed his new book, “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler”: a spellbinding work that allows readers to travel alongside the Evil Genius from Chicago as he journeys on the dusty roads of Winnemucca, Nevada, to the I-5 and I-95 highways.
Before earning his associate degree in science at Wilbur Wright College, author Bruce T. Pelletier was a dangerous goods specialist for several major carriers including Fed-Ex Freight, USA Truck, and Lion Logistics, just to name a few. Over one million miles of research have been placed inside this book as we look back in time from 1996 to 2020. His works include being a contributing writer for “CDL Life News and Rock Show Magazine.” During Mr. Pelletier’s off-duty time, he produces several television shows including “The B.A.D. Americans and Sounds of the Underground.” He is the author of “A Dying Breed” and is the executive producer at Evil Genius Entertainment™.
Mr. Pelletier writes, “In order to unfold the rich history of cross-country commerce in the United States, we must focus our attention on the past to understand the future of transportation. Born in 334 BC to the son of Phillip of Macedon, Alexander the Great had succeeded king at the age of nineteen years old, crushing the armies of Persia, paving the way for Christianity and, again, defeating King Darius at Tigris River in the Battle of Arbela.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce T. Pelletier’s thought-provoking tale allows readers to witness history unfold on each page of excitement.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Pirates of the Highway: A Million Miles of Modern History Inside an 18-Wheeler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
