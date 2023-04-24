Author Violet Starling’s New Book, "The World of Tamor: a Diamond in the Rough," Follows a Young Woman Who Becomes an Unexpected Heroine in an Epic Fantasy Adventure
Recent release “The World of Tamor: A Diamond in the Rough,” from Page Publishing author Violet Starling, centers around a young woman named Serendipity who is born into a life of struggles and hardships but harbors a rare magical talent unbeknown to most people. When darkness rises and threatens her entire world, Serendipity will be forced to master her magical arts to defend all she has ever known.
New York, NY, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Violet Starling, with a lifelong passion for fantasy, has completed her new book, “The World of Tamor: A Diamond in the Rough”: a contemporary take on high-fantasy stories and tropes that follows a young heroine with a secret magical ability she’ll need to rely on in order to navigate her broken world and do all she can to survive the dangers that surround her.
“How do you cope with being born into a dying world? Throw your hands up and accept it? Or fight?” asks Starling.
She continues, “Serendipity Thane was born to a brutal and unforgiving life. Coming of age ideally provides endless trials to a normal person, but she is far from normal. With a rare magical gift and hunger for survival, she tackles everything that gets in her way. Except for maybe a broken heart.
“‘A Diamond in the Rough’ is a high-fantasy romantic drama based in the world of Tamor, a highly mystical place with dangers around every corner. Become part of her story as you delve into the action alongside this unlikely heroine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Violet Starling’s spellbinding tale is a fresh, new take on classical fantasy tropes and twists them with a modern edge and sensibility. With unforgettable characters and a thrilling fantasy setting, Starling will draw readers into her spellbinding tale and leave them on the edge of their seats right until the very end, hungry for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The World of Tamor: A Diamond in the Rough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
