Author Violet Starling’s New Book, "The World of Tamor: a Diamond in the Rough," Follows a Young Woman Who Becomes an Unexpected Heroine in an Epic Fantasy Adventure

Recent release “The World of Tamor: A Diamond in the Rough,” from Page Publishing author Violet Starling, centers around a young woman named Serendipity who is born into a life of struggles and hardships but harbors a rare magical talent unbeknown to most people. When darkness rises and threatens her entire world, Serendipity will be forced to master her magical arts to defend all she has ever known.