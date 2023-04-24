Author Lisa Rogers’s New Book, "The Essence of Love Eternal," is a Powerful Series of Poetry That Takes Readers on a Thought-Provoking Journey Through the Author's Soul
Recent release “The Essence of Love Eternal,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Rogers, is a compelling and moving poetic journey that invites readers to accompany the author in looking back at experiences from her life. Through her writings, Lisa also makes poignant observations about the constantly changing yet ever beautiful world around her.
Hamburg, NY, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Rogers, who grew up on the west side of Buffalo, New York as the youngest of seven siblings along with her loving parents, Joseph and Loretta Fashano, has completed her new book, “The Essence of Love Eternal”: a gripping and poignant collection of poetry reflecting upon the beauty of the world and the human condition.
On how the author got inspiration for her first poem, Lisa writes, “Our English teacher gave us an assignment when I was in the fifth grade to write a poem. I asked her directly, ‘What is a poem?’ She basically said to write about things that are important to you from your own perspective. Well, I was quite confused about how I was going to write the assignment. At that time, my sister Debbie came by to visit me. She brought me a special gift—perfume. I looked at the bottle which has the name of the perfume: ‘Timeless.’ I started thinking about it when I surprised myself with my first poem, titled, ‘Endless as Time.’ Time is endless. Such profound words as well as the poem.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Rogers’s profound writings will take readers on a stirring and deeply touching journey through the author’s mind and Lisa bares her very soul within her written words. Beautifully crafted and heartfelt, “The Essence of Love Eternal” will spark emotions within readers of all backgrounds and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Essence of Love Eternal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
