Flags of the Fallen Flag Presentation

Flags of the Fallen presents flag in honor of Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder.
Chandler, AZ, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 13, 2023, Flags of the Fallen Founder Mike Morgan attended the memorial service of U.S. Navy veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Joseph "Jack" Holder, at Cornerstone Church in Chandler, AZ. Holder passed away on February 24, 2023, at the age of 101.
Mike had the honor of presenting the flag to Jack’s closest friend, Darlene Tryon following the ceremony.
“It is one of the great honors of my life to have been invited to Jack’s memorial and to have been able to present this flag to honor his service as a member of the Greatest Generation, and to always remember him,” said Mike.
Jack was born in Gunter, Texas in 1921 to WWI Veteran John and Margaret Holder. In April 1940, Jack was 18 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following boot camp and Aviation Machinist School, Jack was transferred to Pearl Harbor Hawaii as a member of Patrol Bomber Y Squadron. On December 7th, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Jack was on duty at Ford Island. Following the attack, Jack flew in over 100 Navy missions in WWII including: the Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal, the Solomon Islands, the English Channel, and the Bay of Biscay.
In 1948, Jack was honorably discharged, but not before earning many military distinctions which include: Distinguished Flying Cross with one bronze star, Air Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal and much more.
After the military, Jack spent over 25 years on corporate and commercial aircraft from mechanic to becoming a pilot.
Jack Holder will be interred at Arlington National Ceremony, will full military honors, at a later date.
