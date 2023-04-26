6th Annual “Be the Change” 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run, Presented by Bridges Family Center
Murray, KY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Since 2016, Bridges Family Center, a counseling center that provides a variety of services for individuals and families, has had an annual “Be the Change – Stomp Out the Stigma” 5K run/walk. This year, their annual 5K run/walk event will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chestnut Park in Murray, Kentucky.
“As an outpatient counseling center, we see people every day who say they wished they had come to counseling sooner, but hesitated to do so because they were ashamed of the stigma that goes along with having a mental illness, or seeking out professional help for a problem,” said Katrina Coffelt, owner of Bridges Family Center. “Many people are ashamed of needing help, and so they go on suffering in silence.”
The name of the event, Be The Change, came about because Bridges Family Center wants the message to be clear: Be the change in our community and stomp out the stigma of mental health.
According to the World Health Organization, mental health affects one in every four people.
“This means that there are a lot of people in our community who are either afraid to get help, don't know how to access that help, or who need to know what resources are available. We hope that in doing this event people can learn more about the resources in the area and feel supported by our community," Coffelt said. "It's our mission at Bridges to help people build that bridge to change. And, no one has to do that alone."
The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Chestnut Park. Similar to last year, Bridges Family Center will also have a 12 and under 1 mile fun run which will start immediately after the race begins.
On race day, a registration booth will open at 7:00 a.m. at Chestnut Park near the Veterans Memorial.
Afterwards, a great post-race awards ceremony will take place. The Murray Bank will be on site with the Ice Cream Machine. In addition, the racers who place will receive medals.
If participants register for the event before May 12, 2023, they will receive a T-Shirt with the entry fee.
For more information on the 5K run/walk event hosted by Bridges Family Center or to register for the event, please visit www.raceentry.com.
About Bridges Family Center LLC
Bridges Family Center is a counseling center that provides a variety of services for individuals and families in Murray, Kentucky, and the surrounding areas. At Bridges Family Center, they specialize in providing services for every member of your family. They offer a broad array of services such as child therapy, adolescent therapy, adult therapy, group therapy, family counseling, couples therapy, and individual counseling. Bridges Family Center provides quality and excellence in counseling for children, adolescents, and families in the community.
For more information on Bridges Family Center, please visit www.bridgesfamilycenter.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Contact
