Ghostface Brewing Sees Business Growth with Ohanafy
Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that is helping Ghostface Brewing increase efficiency, decrease costs, and save time.
Wilmington, NC, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ohanafy, a leading brewery management software company, is thrilled to share the success story of one of its valued customers, Ghostface Brewing. Ghostface Brewing has achieved remarkable results with the help of Ohanafy's products/services, showcasing the power and effectiveness of the innovative solution for craft beverage businesses.
Ghostface Brewing is a unique craft brewery with three locations based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Ghostface Brewing owners Michael and Suzy Cuddy hope to bring an experience to their customers with a pizzeria, the Beer Lab, and the Scratch Kitchen. With nearly seven years in business, Michael and Suzy Cuddy have tried time and time again to find the best brewery management solution for them.
"It has been a privilege to work with Ghostface Brewing. We have been thrilled to support their operations and witness their impressive achievements. Ghostface Brewing's success is a testament to the power of our partnership and the value of our solutions in helping businesses thrive in the craft beer industry,” said Ian Padrick, CEO of Ohanafy.
“The platform is straightforward. A lot of it is self-explanatory, and everything is right there on the home screen. You can go from one app to the next and get everything done, and they all work together. They all communicate with each other,” said Michael Cuddy.
Michael explained that Ohanafy's platform is years ahead of other craft beverage management platforms. Specifically, he praised the platform's sales, invoicing, and record-keeping capabilities. He also appreciated Ohanafy continuously releasing new features that help his business grow.
Overall, Ghostface Brewing has found Ohanafy to be an excellent choice for streamlining operations, improving business insights, and reducing the time and effort required to manage the business.
About Ohanafy
Founded in Wilmington, NC, in 2022, Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that partners with craft beverage companies of all sizes to drive sales, decrease costs, and save time. It is the only brewery management software built on Salesforce and is quickly becoming the go-to solution for breweries across the United States. Ohanafy is proud to partner with breweries of all sizes and is excited to continue supporting and empowering the craft beverage industry.
Cayla Wheeler
919-802-4993
www.ohanafy.com
