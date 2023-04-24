Miguel Villarreal Jr.’s New Book, "The Shiny Penny," is a Deeply Personal Memoir Detailing the Struggles and Obstacles the Author Was Forced to Overcome in Life
Converse, TX, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Miguel Villarreal Jr. has completed his most recent book, “The Shiny Penny”: a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account of the author’s life, and the incredible trials he faced on his journey to find happiness and fulfillment.
Miguel shares, “Writing about my early life helped me process a lot mentally and grow, and I’m hoping it also helps others know it’s okay to speak about mental health and abuse and share with others the things you stored in your mind. Growing up with all these obstacles helped me learn that there’s more for us and you never know what someone is going through. I’ve always wanted to publish books, so this is basically where I am starting.”
Published by Fulton Books, Miguel Villarreal Jr.’s book came to fruition from the encouragement of the author’s sister, who insisted he share his life story so that readers may relate to his personal traumas and triumphs. A perfect blend of the darkly comedic and dramatic, “The Shiny Penny” is a beautiful story of trauma and victory in the face of adversity that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Shiny Penny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
