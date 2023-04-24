Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon’s Newly Released “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony” is a Potent Collection of Poetry That Examines the Author’s Spiritual Growth
“Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon, is an empowering message of our connection with God and the fulfillment one can find in fully accepting God’s love.
Florissant, MO, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony”: a heartfelt celebration of finding and nurturing a strong sense of faith and connection with God. “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony” is the creation of published author Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon, a dedicated wife and mother who joyously serves God.
Dr. Omoragbon shares, “The book, 'Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony,' is a transparent and poetic recollection of a little girl accepting a love that she once ignored and rejected. The author walks us through her childhood full of insecurities and haphazard actions in the pursuit to capture love. Ultimately, the highs and lows of accepting false versions of love were overshadowed by the greatest love of all, the love of a heavenly Father, with full acceptance to overcome low self-worth and a life of impurities. It is this true love that permeated from a daddy to his little girl that solely made the author into the whole woman she is today. So please enjoy this poetic testimony of 'Daddy’s Little Girl.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon’s new book will bring readers to the heart of the author’s personal and spiritual journey through her expressive verse.
Dr. Omoragbon shares in hope of offering a helping hand to those who feel lost or incomplete and find themselves seeking fulfillment in all the wrong places.
Consumers can purchase “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Omoragbon shares, “The book, 'Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony,' is a transparent and poetic recollection of a little girl accepting a love that she once ignored and rejected. The author walks us through her childhood full of insecurities and haphazard actions in the pursuit to capture love. Ultimately, the highs and lows of accepting false versions of love were overshadowed by the greatest love of all, the love of a heavenly Father, with full acceptance to overcome low self-worth and a life of impurities. It is this true love that permeated from a daddy to his little girl that solely made the author into the whole woman she is today. So please enjoy this poetic testimony of 'Daddy’s Little Girl.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon’s new book will bring readers to the heart of the author’s personal and spiritual journey through her expressive verse.
Dr. Omoragbon shares in hope of offering a helping hand to those who feel lost or incomplete and find themselves seeking fulfillment in all the wrong places.
Consumers can purchase “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories