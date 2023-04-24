Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon’s Newly Released “Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony” is a Potent Collection of Poetry That Examines the Author’s Spiritual Growth

“Daddy’s Little Girl: My Poetic Testimony,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Del'Mia D. Omoragbon, is an empowering message of our connection with God and the fulfillment one can find in fully accepting God’s love.