Mrs. Lynn G. Wynn’s Newly Released “Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything” is a Unique and Uplifting Autobiography
“Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mrs. Lynn G. Wynn, is a concise examination of key experiences and life lessons that the author feels compelled to share with others as they navigate the challenges of life.
Baltimore, MD, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything”: a thoughtful and nostalgic memoir. “Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything” is the creation of published author Mrs. Lynn G. Wynn, a wonderful wife, mother of four, and grandmother of four. She has a service dog named Nala. She has lived in Baltimore, Maryland, all her life. She has been working with Baltimore City Public School as a paraeducator, which is a certified classroom/teacher assistant, for over twenty-plus years, but she was an educator for over thirty years.
Mrs. Wynn shares, “Everything that you have been going through from childhood to adulthood, bad or good, has a powerful meaning behind, but time waits for no one. God’s timing is on time and never too late. When things become too much, and you can’t handle the situation, the situation should make you better, not bitter. I tell my grown-up children that whatever happens in life—good, bad, and ugly—is not for you. It is to help someone who has been through the same situation, and you can be a blessing to them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mrs. Lynn G. Wynn’s new book explores the blessings and the lessons of life with equal thankfulness for the encouragement of readers from all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time after Time: Timing Waits for No One, God’s Timing Is Everything,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
