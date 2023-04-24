Jane Lucey’s Newly Released "The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine" is a Sweet Story of a Young Girl’s Search for Discovering a Hidden Talent
“The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jane Lucey, is a delightful narrative that explores the complexities of self-discovery and encourages young readers not to compare themselves to others.
Roslyn, NY, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine”: a fun and uplifting message of positivity and intrinsic personal value. “The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine” is the creation of published author Jane Lucey, a native of New York who enjoys spending time with her husband of over fifty-five years, children, and grandchildren.
Lucey shares, “Little Penelope Petunia Pine wishes she could be great at something. She sees how her friends are so talented in sports, dance class, and even singing in chorus. Although she loves playing with her friends and does enjoy soccer, dancing, and singing, she thinks about how she never scores a goal in soccer and how she can never be in step with the graceful rhythm in her dance classes. She certainly doesn’t want to think about her notes coming later than everyone else while singing in chorus! What little Penelope does not realize, however, is that her very own amazing eyes are already helping her be great at something very important. In the story The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine, we get to follow along with Penelope and see just how her dream comes true. We may also discover, along the way, that we are just a little bit like Penelope and that our eyes are helping us do some pretty amazing things too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Lucey’s new book will encourage positive friendships, helpfulness, and learning to be aware of others in need.
Consumers can purchase “The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Amazing Eyes of Penelope Pine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
