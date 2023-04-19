MTS' See Your Shadow Shines Bright as Best New Country Group at New Music Awards
MTS' See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) is a musical collective and production team known for crafting numerous radio and sales chart hits. The group is now proud to announce their win at the New Music Awards.
Phoenix, AZ, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MTS' See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) is an innovative country music group known for their unique sound and heartfelt lyrics. The group was recently named Best New Country Group at the New Music Awards. The awards ceremony, based in Los Angeles, California, recognizes the best in new music across all genres. Other 2023 winners include Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll and Jimmie Allen. See a full list of winners at https://newmusicawards.com/nma-winners/#winners.
SYS is led by Michael Coleman aka “The Metropolitan Cowboy.” He is a songwriter, producer and musician with a passion for creating music that tells stories and resonates with listeners. The group’s iconic songs such as “Crazy Things Like That” and “Christmas on Cellblock 9” have been praised for their fresh sound and memorable lyrics, while also bringing them attention from both critics and fans alike.
SYS’ latest single is “Whatever on the Rocks,” and it is currently charting on the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart.
About See Your Shadow: See Your Shadow Songwriting is a prominent production house that has been turning out international sales and airplay chart-toppers for the past 20 years. Under the artistic direction of Michael Coleman, the musical conglomerate has racked up multiple iTunes #1 singles, while earning numerous industry awards, including a win at the recent Independent Music Network Awards. Their last single, “Crazy Things Like That” enjoyed multiple weeks atop the National Radio Hits airplay charts. More information about See Your Shadow Songwriting can be seen on their website at http://www.seeyourshadow.com.
