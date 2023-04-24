Camilla Outzen Rantsen’s New Book, "Guynecology," is an Enthralling and Varied Collection of Short Stories That Examines the Nature of Relationships at Its Core
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Camilla Outzen Rantsen, an immigrant from Denmark with an impressive history of writing for films, graphic novels, and TV, has completed her most recent book, “Guynecology”: a gripping, potent, and often-humorous exploration of interpersonal relationships through several different lenses.
“All in all,” writes author Camilla Outzen Rantsen, “'Guynecology' is the what the title promises. An intersection between men and women, boys and girls, and any other pronoun you prefer. Stories of love, fear, and actual ghosts are always universal. The protagonists of these stories vary from seventeen and as far up as you dare to imagine, and they learn through the grand view of retrospect, or they don’t, and will continue to blame you for things you never even knew existed. The protagonists are humans. Except for one, but don’t tell her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Camilla Outzen Rantsen’s book contains fourteen short stories delightfully ranging in topic. From seventeen-year-old girls chased by pop stars to breakups written like a fashion exposé to ways to train wolves, each delightful shift in tone ensures that this collection is a page-turner. Rantsen’s colorful characters and conversational writing style immerse readers into each new environment
At the heart of every story is an intriguing commentary on human relationships, be it with friends, romantic partners, society, or oneself. Rantsen is a firm believer in the power of words, and she uses her power to interpret the world around her. Her latest work, “Guynecology,” is full of amusing slices-of-life that are sure to get readers thinking.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Guynecology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
