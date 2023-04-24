Author Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min.’s New Book “The Truth About Your Healing” is a Stirring Account of the Incredible Healing Power of the Lord as Experienced by the Author
Recent release “The Truth About Your Healing: Anyone Can Be Healed of Any Disease,” from Covenant Books author Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min., is a powerful account of how the author survived her health issues through the Word of God and fellowship with Him. By sharing her story, Adelle hopes to inspire readers to go straight to our Heavenly Father and His Word for full deliverance in every area of life.
Clinton, AR, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min., who was born and raised on the island of St. Thomas, has completed her new book, “The Truth About Your Healing: Anyone Can Be Healed of Any Disease.” It’s a stirring memoir that details the author’s path towards healing through relying on her faith in God, and a guide for those seeking to do the same by looking to the author and finisher of our faith for divine health.
At the age of twelve, Adelle accepted Christ as her Lord and savior. While on her first missionary trip at the age of thirteen, she witnessed God’s power in operation. Since then, she has hungered for the Lord’s presence through everything she does and believes everyone is meant to have as close a relationship with God as Adam did before he sinned; walking and talking with Him every day.
“If you are tired and exhausted of being sick, this book is for you,” shares Adelle. “I was born sick. I never thought I would enjoy a period of feeling great or being free from sickness. I was sick for a long time. The good news is it doesn’t matter what ails you or the name of the disease; God has not changed His mind about you walking in divine health. If God didn’t want you healed, then He would not have sent His Son to die on the cross for your sins, sicknesses, and diseases. There are healing miracles with your name on them. Your sickness or disease hasn’t taken God by surprise. Sin, sickness and disease were dealt with from the foundation of the earth (Revelation 13:8). Healing is yours. It’s the children’s bread. It doesn’t matter what the disease or sickness is, whether it has a name or not, healing is yours. It’s time to be healed and start walking in divine health.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min.’s new book is a poignant and eye-opening exploration of how God’s healing power manifests to those who open their minds and hearts to His Word. As readers will discover in “The Truth About Your Healing,” no matter what one faces in life, Adelle reveals how God will always do what He says He will do whenever people place their faith and trust in Him.
Readers can purchase “The Truth About Your Healing: Anyone Can Be Healed of Any Disease” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
At the age of twelve, Adelle accepted Christ as her Lord and savior. While on her first missionary trip at the age of thirteen, she witnessed God’s power in operation. Since then, she has hungered for the Lord’s presence through everything she does and believes everyone is meant to have as close a relationship with God as Adam did before he sinned; walking and talking with Him every day.
“If you are tired and exhausted of being sick, this book is for you,” shares Adelle. “I was born sick. I never thought I would enjoy a period of feeling great or being free from sickness. I was sick for a long time. The good news is it doesn’t matter what ails you or the name of the disease; God has not changed His mind about you walking in divine health. If God didn’t want you healed, then He would not have sent His Son to die on the cross for your sins, sicknesses, and diseases. There are healing miracles with your name on them. Your sickness or disease hasn’t taken God by surprise. Sin, sickness and disease were dealt with from the foundation of the earth (Revelation 13:8). Healing is yours. It’s the children’s bread. It doesn’t matter what the disease or sickness is, whether it has a name or not, healing is yours. It’s time to be healed and start walking in divine health.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min.’s new book is a poignant and eye-opening exploration of how God’s healing power manifests to those who open their minds and hearts to His Word. As readers will discover in “The Truth About Your Healing,” no matter what one faces in life, Adelle reveals how God will always do what He says He will do whenever people place their faith and trust in Him.
Readers can purchase “The Truth About Your Healing: Anyone Can Be Healed of Any Disease” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories