Author Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min.’s New Book “The Truth About Your Healing” is a Stirring Account of the Incredible Healing Power of the Lord as Experienced by the Author

Recent release “The Truth About Your Healing: Anyone Can Be Healed of Any Disease,” from Covenant Books author Adelle Penn-Brown, D. Min., is a powerful account of how the author survived her health issues through the Word of God and fellowship with Him. By sharing her story, Adelle hopes to inspire readers to go straight to our Heavenly Father and His Word for full deliverance in every area of life.