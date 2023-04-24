Author Michael Belton’s New Book, "From Michael, to Michael, by Michael," is an Autobiography That Shows Readers the Author’s Mind & the Importance of Music in His Life
Recent release “From Michael, to Michael, by Michael,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Belton, is a unique autobiographical work that emphasizes the author’s love of music and the impact music has had on his life.
Charlotte, NC, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Belton, who loves music and dancing, has completed his new book, “From Michael, to Michael, by Michael”: an expressive and reflective autobiography that offers a detailed look into the author’s extraordinary life.
Belton writes, “The club was closing for the night. So we departed and said good night. But I still watched her until she left the disco. While she was walking out with her two friends, I assumed there were a few guys walking with them and rapping to them at that particular time. I did not have much aggressiveness to step up to her and ask her for her telephone number. But earlier, we did exchange names on the dance floor; her name was Victoria.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Belton’s intriguing work invites readers to experience the world through the eyes of the author.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “From Michael, to Michael, by Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Belton writes, “The club was closing for the night. So we departed and said good night. But I still watched her until she left the disco. While she was walking out with her two friends, I assumed there were a few guys walking with them and rapping to them at that particular time. I did not have much aggressiveness to step up to her and ask her for her telephone number. But earlier, we did exchange names on the dance floor; her name was Victoria.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Belton’s intriguing work invites readers to experience the world through the eyes of the author.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “From Michael, to Michael, by Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories