Shirley J. Lichty’s Newly Released “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message” is an Island Adventure That Offers Unexpected Treasures and Important Life Lessons
“Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message,” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Shirley J. Lichty, is an imaginative mystery that finds surprises and lasting treasures as Sage and Sam spend their family vacation helping in the Treasure Chest Seashell Shop.
Millersville, PA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message”: a delightful tale for juvenile readers that offers intrigue and encourages honesty and responsibility. “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message” is the creation of published author Shirley J. Lichty, a former teacher and early interventionist for children who are blind and vision impaired and those with developmental delays. Shirley has been serving in adult and children’s ministries in the local church she and her husband attend. Collecting seashells with her children and grandchildren on family vacations was the inspiration for “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message.”
Lichty shares, “If you come to Seabird Island you will want to visit the Treasure Chest Seashell Shop. There is a large, old trunk in the shop window. Sage and Sam spend their family vacation helping Aunt Lacey and Uncle Jonah in the shop. Annie their dog, and Albert their cat are there too. One night, Sage and Sam make a choice. It leads them to an unexpected discovery in the seashell shop. Will they solve the mystery before they leave Seabird Island? Is there a message in the treasure chest?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley J. Lichty’s new book will entertain the imagination as readers race to see what is going on in the Treasure Chest Seashell Shop.
Consumers can purchase “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
