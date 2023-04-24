Shirley J. Lichty’s Newly Released “Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message” is an Island Adventure That Offers Unexpected Treasures and Important Life Lessons

“Treasures in the Window: The Seashell’s Message,” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Shirley J. Lichty, is an imaginative mystery that finds surprises and lasting treasures as Sage and Sam spend their family vacation helping in the Treasure Chest Seashell Shop.