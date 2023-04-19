Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility
Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the sellers of Class A Storage located in Elberta, AL.
Mobile, AL, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the sellers of Class A Storage located in Elberta, AL. The facility consists of 98 climate control units totaling 11,250 rentable square feet and 37 open boat and RV parking spaces totaling 19,800 rentable square feet was sold to A-Affordable Boat & RV Storage out of Texas. The facility is situated on 16.14 acres providing the new owners plenty of opportunity to expand the facility in to a much larger boat and RV storage facility. The transaction closed on April 13, 2023, and sold for $1,855,000.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
