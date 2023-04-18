FutureCommPR Prepares Their Team for On-Camera Appearances
Strategies for Achieving a Confident On-Camera Performance
San Francisco, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With the prevalence of digital media, being on camera has become a regular part of our lives. Whether it's for creating content or attending virtual meetings, the experience of being on camera can be nerve-wracking and daunting. Having a strong on-camera presence is essential in today's world, but it can be challenging for those who are introverted or lack professional training.
To help individuals feel more comfortable and confident on camera, experts offer some basic advice. Firstly, ensure that your recording space is well-lit, uncluttered, and free of distractions to help reduce anxiety and increase your comfort level. It's also important to have the camera positioned to capture your face and upper body ideally.
In an effort to prepare his team for the camera, Jim Burkhart, Senior Director of Operations at FutureCommPR, sought guidance from four influencers who frequently appear on camera. Burkhart's team is responsible for representing clients to the media, and he wanted to find ways to ease their concerns and help them to be camera-ready. He first reached out to Jing Su (jingsuuu), who has over 7 million views on YouTube. She advised that "confidence is key." She also stressed the importance of accepting your own imperfections and embracing positive feedback from viewers.
Burkhart then chatted with Charles Phoenix (_charlesphoenix), a humorist, historian, and mid-century pop expert with almost 100k followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million views on YouTube. Phoenix admitted that he "doesn't feel comfortable in front of the camera and never has." However, he is known for coming across as personable and authentic in his videos and posts because he is enthusiastic about the subject matter being presented.
Burkhart then reached out to Joshua Becker (joshua_becker), a minimalist expert with over 29 million views on YouTube. Becker emphasized the “importance of being authentic in the message you want to convey.” He suggested that when you speak the truth without hidden motives and believe that your message will improve the lives of others, you will exude passion and comfort that will be felt by your audience.
Burkhart also spoke with Roy Miser (roygmiser,) a certified life coach in Southern California, that consults with the company. He agreed that "being genuine on camera, even if you're not a seasoned camera personality, is all about what you believe in." All four individuals shared a common theme: being camera-ready is primarily about confidence, which stems from a thorough understanding and belief in the content being presented.
Remember that practice makes perfect (and so do video editing apps). It's also essential to take breaks during the process and use visual aids such as slides, images, or videos to enhance your message and keep your audience engaged. Mastering the art of being on camera is crucial in promoting yourself, your business, or your product as sales are generated through various channels.
Jim Burkhart is the Senior Director of Business Operations at #FutureCommPR.
