Skylake Tutors, Ethan Putterman, Expand Consultancy to Los Angeles in 2023
Expanding beyond the Southern states, "Skylake Tutors" extends its reach west to help students in Los Angeles and San Francisco achieve their educational dreams.
Miami, FL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Answering an increasing demand for undergraduate admissions help, Ethan Andrew Putterman announced today the expansion of "Aventura Tutors" and "Skylake Tutors" to the Los Angeles area. Currently based in Broward county, Putterman believes the western move will help to support students everywhere to fully realize their career dreams and aspirations. Together with the re-launch of key websites, the educator and technological entrepreneur is working to help college students nationally win acceptance into top universities across the America. Of the recent expansion to southern and northern California, Putterman states that it is driven by recent innovations, such as Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Open AI GPT4.
“Our shift to California accompanies recent structural transformations in the education industry as a whole. The intersection of innovation and education has drastically altered over the past few months, and it is going to increase exponentially. Together, Open AI GPT4, Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have radically varied how teaching will exist going into 2024. Students can no longer rely solely on teachers for knowledge exclusively, and certainly not at the college level.”
Building on the success of almost twenty five years of experience working at a university, Ethan Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond core educational models and, prior, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a vast range of services to help gain admittance into top-flight colleges and score highly in first three years of college.
“Remote learning is not a hangover of the COVID, but the central paradigm of the future. This is not necessarily a happy development for 2023-24, but it may be harnessed and channeled effectively in a way that makes knowledge more participatory and pluralistic. Without a doubt, knowledge is about entrée, and remote learning with help underrepresented and marginalized communities to achieve their aspirations just as others did in the 1990s and 2000s.”
Begun in Chicago and, later, relaunched in Broward County, Florida in 2022, Putterman hopes to complete the expansion to the California area by the end of 2023. Skylake Tutors and Aventura Tutors will be a unified online enterprise demonstrating curriculum support to secondary districts in the western half of the US.
