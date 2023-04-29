P SOFTHOUSE Releases New Pencil+ 4 Products for Blender
Following the 3ds Max, Maya and Unity versions, PSOFT's Pencil+ 4 is now available for Blender. PSOFT Pencil+ 4 performs high-speed drawing of high-quality lines with a hand-drawn look on 3D objects and is widely used in the Japanese anime industry.
Sendai, Japan, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P SOFTHOUSE released the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App" along with the free "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Line for Blender" Blender add-on which perform high-speed drawing of high-quality lines with a hand-drawn look on 3D objects.
These products were developed with the cooperation of khara, Inc., creators of the theatrical animation film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," for use with Blender, a free and open source 3D computer graphics software available to everyone.
Equipped with the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4" drawing engine which has attained recognition in the animation production industry, these products can be used by anyone to create theatrical quality productions with Blender. Recently, examples of using Blender are increasing in the Japanese animation industry, leading to a heightened interest in adopting it. Since the development of Pencil+ 4 for Blender was announced in January of this year, the add-on has attracted a lot of attention, and there is hope that its release will lead to the creation of new workflows and provide new opportunities for the next generation of creators to enter the industry.
The Blender Add-On "PSOFT® Pencil+® 4 Line for Blender" is a free open-source software licensed under the GNU General Public License and is distributed free of charge.
*Important: A separate license for the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App" is required for rendering Pencil+ 4 lines. (Line drawing cannot be done with the add-on alone).
"PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App" Pricing
Standalone license JPY 63800 (tax included)
Network license JPY 95700 (tax included)
Demo Version
A free 14-day trial version of the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App", which is required for drawing lines with "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Line for Blender," is available.
Related Utility Software
Pencil+ 4 Bridge for Blender (Free)
"Pencil+ 4 Bridge for Blender" is an extension add-on used to transfer "Pencil+ 4 Line" settings between Blender and 3ds Max, Maya and Unity.
These products were developed with the cooperation of khara, Inc., creators of the theatrical animation film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," for use with Blender, a free and open source 3D computer graphics software available to everyone.
Equipped with the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4" drawing engine which has attained recognition in the animation production industry, these products can be used by anyone to create theatrical quality productions with Blender. Recently, examples of using Blender are increasing in the Japanese animation industry, leading to a heightened interest in adopting it. Since the development of Pencil+ 4 for Blender was announced in January of this year, the add-on has attracted a lot of attention, and there is hope that its release will lead to the creation of new workflows and provide new opportunities for the next generation of creators to enter the industry.
The Blender Add-On "PSOFT® Pencil+® 4 Line for Blender" is a free open-source software licensed under the GNU General Public License and is distributed free of charge.
*Important: A separate license for the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App" is required for rendering Pencil+ 4 lines. (Line drawing cannot be done with the add-on alone).
"PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App" Pricing
Standalone license JPY 63800 (tax included)
Network license JPY 95700 (tax included)
Demo Version
A free 14-day trial version of the "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Render App", which is required for drawing lines with "PSOFT Pencil+ 4 Line for Blender," is available.
Related Utility Software
Pencil+ 4 Bridge for Blender (Free)
"Pencil+ 4 Bridge for Blender" is an extension add-on used to transfer "Pencil+ 4 Line" settings between Blender and 3ds Max, Maya and Unity.
Contact
P SOFTHOUSEContact
Nicolas Morin
+ 81 22 295 2711
https://www.psoft.co.jp/en/
https://www.psoft.co.jp/en/contact/
Nicolas Morin
+ 81 22 295 2711
https://www.psoft.co.jp/en/
https://www.psoft.co.jp/en/contact/
Categories