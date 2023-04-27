SECARDEO certLife with Extensive Extensions for Certificate Lifecycle Management
With the current version certLife v2.3, SECARDEO offers important innovations for the central administration of the certificate life cycle.
Ismaning, Germany, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- certLife is used for the role-based management of any certificates from a large number of public and private CAs, including Microsoft CAs. A convenient web-based self-service is also provided for users and server administrators. Certificates can be generated, extended, distributed, recovered or revoked on the basis of Windows Certificate Templates. Certificates can also be delegated to other users or jointly managed via group sharing. certLife also offers central auto-enrollment, automated notifications, statistics and a REST API for integration with IT systems.
Significant new features of certLife v2.3 are:
- Discovery of TLS certificates and SSH keys in the network both automatically and individually
- New CA backend to connect the public CA from GlobalSign
- Extension for the Microsoft SID certificate extension, which is mandatory for client authentication from November
- Optional rotation of large log files
- Multiple selection of certificates for multiple operations such as bulk revocations
- A series of measures to further increase the security of the certLife services
- Improvements in user comfort in selected areas
“With the new version of SECARDEO certLife, large users can manage all certificates in the company even more comprehensively," says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, Founder and Managing Director of SECARDEO.
certLife is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a number of components for fully automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players from Silicon Valley and a large number of major European companies.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Sanja Skakavac-Pirek
Tel: +49/89 189 35 89-4
Fax: +49/89 189 35 89-9
sanja.pirek@secardeo.com
Significant new features of certLife v2.3 are:
- Discovery of TLS certificates and SSH keys in the network both automatically and individually
- New CA backend to connect the public CA from GlobalSign
- Extension for the Microsoft SID certificate extension, which is mandatory for client authentication from November
- Optional rotation of large log files
- Multiple selection of certificates for multiple operations such as bulk revocations
- A series of measures to further increase the security of the certLife services
- Improvements in user comfort in selected areas
“With the new version of SECARDEO certLife, large users can manage all certificates in the company even more comprehensively," says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, Founder and Managing Director of SECARDEO.
certLife is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a number of components for fully automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players from Silicon Valley and a large number of major European companies.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Sanja Skakavac-Pirek
Tel: +49/89 189 35 89-4
Fax: +49/89 189 35 89-9
sanja.pirek@secardeo.com
Contact
Secardeo GmbHContact
Sanja Skakavac-Pirek
+49/89 189 35 89-4
www.secardeo.com
Sanja Skakavac-Pirek
+49/89 189 35 89-4
www.secardeo.com
Categories