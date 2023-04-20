ReviveAdserverMod.com Launches Interstitial Image Ads Plugin for Revive Adserver
ReviveAdserverMod.com, a leading revive plugin provider launches interstitial image ads plugin for revive adserver which helps both advertisers and publishers to enhance their revenue.
San Francisco, CA, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ReviveAdserverMod.com, a leading revive plugin provider launches interstitial image ads plugin for revive adserver. This plugin makes it possible for host screen interfaces to be completely covered in image advertisements. This plugin provides a smooth, natural transition from the main viewing content for both web and apps.
During mobile web sessions, web sessions, and even in between using mobile applications, the plugin can present captivating visual content. When the user clicks on an image and gets taken to the landing page for the original, this function increases the probability that there are going to be more clicks. Additionally, if the user desires to exit the creative right away, the plugin provides an exit button in the upper right corner.
Interstitial image ads plugin helps both advertisers and publishers to enhance their revenue. It helps to increase visibility and improve engagements because creatives will be displayed until appropriate action is taken by the user. Advertisers can track the destination URLs after clicking the image. The publishers can have a better user experience, and the appearance and feel of interstitial image ads can be tailored to match the publisher's website or app. Publishers can target specific viewers with interstitial image ads based on factors including location, interests, and browsing habits which help to increase higher impressions, increased click-through rate, and high conversion leads to higher revenue for publishers.
The interstitial image ads plugin supports png, gif, and JPEG. It is developed to support all readily accessible graphical formats and intends with potential future formats in mind. Additionally, the size of the file must be 150kb or less so that the creative can load quickly and free of errors.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/interstitial-image-ads-plugin-for-revive-adserver
About ReviveAdserverMod.com
ReviveAdserverMod.com, which is a top-tier revive plugin provider, was developed by the community and can be downloaded and installed into the Revive Adserver software to extend its features and functionalities. It offers several features, including advanced targeting options, enhanced reporting, and analytics, supports multiple ad formats, and automatic optimization.
Contact
Revive Adserver ModContact
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
