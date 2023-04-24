Author Michael Kelch’s New Book, "Feelings of the Heart," Takes Readers on a Beautiful Poetic Journey to Witness Emotions Inspired by Moments from the Author's Life

Recent release “Feelings of the Heart,” from Page Publishing author Michael Kelch, is a collection of poetry and ruminations that reflect upon the various emotions the author has felt during the triumphs and tribulations life has presented him with. Through each poem, readers will have the chance to look back at their own experiences, and better appreciate all that life has offered them.