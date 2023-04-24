Author Michael Kelch’s New Book, "Feelings of the Heart," Takes Readers on a Beautiful Poetic Journey to Witness Emotions Inspired by Moments from the Author's Life
Recent release “Feelings of the Heart,” from Page Publishing author Michael Kelch, is a collection of poetry and ruminations that reflect upon the various emotions the author has felt during the triumphs and tribulations life has presented him with. Through each poem, readers will have the chance to look back at their own experiences, and better appreciate all that life has offered them.
Moab, UT, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kelch, who currently resides in Utah with his wife, has completed his new book, “Feelings of the Heart”: a collection of stirring and heartfelt poems from deep within the author’s soul that reflect upon his life experiences, from the highs and lows, and everything in between that has shaped him.
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, author Michael Kelch has always had a special relationship with his heavenly Father due to being stricken with cerebral palsy. Through all this, the trials and tribulations that come with his disability give him a greater understanding of what touches people’s hearts.
Kelch shares, “Feelings of the heart comes from the feelings you have, happy days you have, sad days you have, exhilarating days, and you have awesome days, you have sad days. The poems inside this book speak to all of those feelings.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kelch’s enlightening poems weave an intimate self-portrait of the author and will take readers on a captivating journey through the author’s soul, witnessing all he has overcome and the vast range of emotions and feelings he has endured throughout his past. Through sharing his writings, Kelch hopes to inspire readers with his words to tap into their emotional side, and appreciate the incredible blessings that life brings each day.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Feelings of the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
