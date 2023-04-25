Gina Drake’s New Book, "as the Phoenix Rises: the Ashes Remain," is an Intensive and Bold Dive Into the Effects and Outcome of Childhood Sexual Abuse
Recent release “As the Phoenix Rises: The Ashes Remain,” from Page Publishing author Gina Drake, is a courageous and powerful book that breaks down the aftermath that comes from childhood sexual abuse and violence.
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gina Drake, a writer, great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and wife has completed her new book, “As the Phoenix Rises: The Ashes Remain”: a gripping and intense journey through the struggles of adults that are victims of childhood sexual abuse and violence.
Drake writes, “Childhood sexual, physical, and emotional abuse will often lead to the inability to cope with its lasting effects of pain and memories long into adulthood. Many adult survivors have difficulty adjusting, feeling isolated and alone while trying to live a normal life. The pain often leads to finding ways to cope, such as drugs and alcohol. Some will contemplate, attempt, and even succeed in taking their own life. Whether male or female, if you were abused as a child or know someone who was, you are not alone. If you are or know someone who is living in an abusive situation, there is hope.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gina Drake’s profound book is a guide for any reader that has been victim to childhood sexual abuse. She writes with honesty and candor about her own struggles as a sexual abuse survivor. Readers can find hope and healing through Drake’s writing and break free of the long-enduring pain.
Drake writes from personal experience and hopes that sharing her story will help someone out there, “She lived a childhood that many have never experienced. She had always wanted to help other survivors, and through this work, she hopes to do just that.” This compelling book brings clarity to victims of childhood sexual abuse and shows that no one is alone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “As the Phoenix Rises: The Ashes Remain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
