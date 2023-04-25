Matthew Brand’s New Book, "The Complete Story of Salvation," is an Encouraging and Inspirational Story That Follows the Redemption That Can be Found Through God
Recent release “The Complete Story of Salvation,” from Page Publishing author Matthew Brand, is an uplifting and hopeful book that follows the story of finding truth and spirit through God.
Chicago, IL, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Brand, a husband, former Sunday school teacher and superintendent, has completed his new book, “The Complete Story of Salvation”: a gripping and meaningful story about the battle between God and the devil.
The book opens, “For the benefit of those who are not saved, I am going to give a short plan of salvation for you. You need to realize that not only you but also everyone begins as sinners and needs salvation. ‘As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one. For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God’ (Rom. 3:10, 23).”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Brand’s important tale is the moving story of the contest between the devil and God. Brand uses several different stories and quotes from the bible to illustrate the subtleness that the devil uses to cause man to sin. These actions can lead man to be condemned to hell. Brand hopes that with this book he can open readers’ eyes and help to lead man from hell and onto the path of salvation.
Brand guides readers through different compelling stories of the bible and shows the different ways that the devil attempts to undermine God. Brand hopes that sharing these stories, and his analysis of them, will help readers find salvation and redemption that will eventually lead to the truth of God.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Complete Story of Salvation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
