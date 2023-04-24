Author Mo’s New Book, "Carnival Communications," Invites Readers to Enjoy Hours of Smiles and Laughter with More Than One Hundred Diverse Short Stories
Recent release “Carnival Communications,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mo, is composed of more than one hundred short stories created solely for entertainment, covering a large range of topics and settings.
Tumwater, WA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mo has completed his new book, “Carnival Communications”: a mesmerizing anthology that contains tales from circuses, courtrooms, crime scenes, and countless other scenarios. Characters in this book include gangsters, aliens, police, talking animals, knights in shining armor, and even zombies.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mo’s fascinating work delights readers seeking enjoyment and humor.
The collection contains short stories such as “Jelly Doughnut,” “Dynamite,” “Buckwheat,” “Money, Money,” “Mr. Mango,” “New Car,” “Beginner,” “Beddie Bear,” “In the Club,” “Oil Rig,” “Navy Stew,” “Canada,” “Hedgehog,” “Laboratory,” “Freckles,” “Hexagon,” “Rattler,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this humorous work can purchase “Carnival Communications” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
