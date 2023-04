Jolanie Makba’s Newly Released "Expressions of Prayerful Children" is an Expression of Gratitude for the Wonder of God’s Creation

New York, NY, April 24, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Expressions of Prayerful Children”: an encouraging message of hope for upcoming generations. “Expressions of Prayerful Children” is the creation of published author Jolanie Makba.Makba shares, “Life is most pleasant for the children who pray. They appreciate God and his creation remembering God throughout the day.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jolanie Makba’s new book will empower juvenile readers in their pursuit of connection with God and their spiritual journey.Makba shares in hope of uplifting young believers through encouraging and expressive poetry that draws from her appreciation for God’s wonders.Consumers can purchase “Expressions of Prayerful Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Expressions of Prayerful Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.