Clayborn Jones’s Newly Released "Walk of Faith" is a Compelling Personal Challenge to Grow in One’s Faith
“Walk of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clayborn Jones, is a motivating resource for anyone seeking to develop a deeper connection with God and examine the foundation upon which their faith is built.
Topeka, KS, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Walk of Faith”: a potent reminder of the need for active work within one’s spiritual growth. “Walk of Faith” is the creation of published author Clayborn Jones.
Jones shares, “'The Walk of Faith' workbook is an intrusive and intense twelve-step process. It requires the user to question their faith and religious practice. The user must examine and challenge their beliefs in order to complete the work. This is between the user and God. We must learn to wrestle with God one-on-one in private. The end result is a true walk of faith. Afterward, we will be able to say, 'Did not our hearts burn within,' as we walked with Him along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clayborn Jones’s new book will push readers past the point of comfort and passivity in faith to a new understanding of God’s intentions.
Jones shares in hopes of empowering others in their spiritual journey so they can know the full scope of fulfillment found within a life dedicated to serving the Lord.
Consumers can purchase “Walk of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walk of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones shares, “'The Walk of Faith' workbook is an intrusive and intense twelve-step process. It requires the user to question their faith and religious practice. The user must examine and challenge their beliefs in order to complete the work. This is between the user and God. We must learn to wrestle with God one-on-one in private. The end result is a true walk of faith. Afterward, we will be able to say, 'Did not our hearts burn within,' as we walked with Him along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clayborn Jones’s new book will push readers past the point of comfort and passivity in faith to a new understanding of God’s intentions.
Jones shares in hopes of empowering others in their spiritual journey so they can know the full scope of fulfillment found within a life dedicated to serving the Lord.
Consumers can purchase “Walk of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walk of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories