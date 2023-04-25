Stevie Potter’s Newly Released "Up The Creek" is an Inspiring Memoir That Examines the Author’s Formative Years Filled with Challenges and Blessings
“Up The Creek,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stevie Potter, is an engaging look into unexpected circumstances that led the author to a life filled with determination and gratitude.
Elkhorn City, KY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Up The Creek”: a concise but impactful story of navigating life’s twists and turns. “Up The Creek” is the creation of published author Stevie Potter.
Potter shares, “An Appalachian story of a six-year-old boy moving to his grandfather’s property on Elkhorn Creek in eastern Kentucky, where he experiences all the great things about living off the land from fruit trees, a garden, catching crawdads, minnows, and tuffies, fishing, and learning to swim. Starting school from first to the third grade. Having the teacher in the second grade put him in a special class for slow learners and being bullied. Learning how important studying in school is to getting straight As. Getting his first bicycle, a dog, and a horse. Losing it all when his parents got a divorce, moving to Chicago with his mother and learning to adapt to the big city life, then moving to Indiana and going to school with Amish kids, and living in the country, saying goodbye to his mother when the court grants his dad full custody, then moving back to Elkhorn Creek after eighteen months, and through all the diversity not letting it trouble him, but learning how strong he has become and more determined to live a happy and prosperous life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stevie Potter’s new book shares a message of encouragement that regardless of one’s beginning, happiness and fulfillment are available.
Consumers can purchase “Up The Creek” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Up The Creek,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Potter shares, “An Appalachian story of a six-year-old boy moving to his grandfather’s property on Elkhorn Creek in eastern Kentucky, where he experiences all the great things about living off the land from fruit trees, a garden, catching crawdads, minnows, and tuffies, fishing, and learning to swim. Starting school from first to the third grade. Having the teacher in the second grade put him in a special class for slow learners and being bullied. Learning how important studying in school is to getting straight As. Getting his first bicycle, a dog, and a horse. Losing it all when his parents got a divorce, moving to Chicago with his mother and learning to adapt to the big city life, then moving to Indiana and going to school with Amish kids, and living in the country, saying goodbye to his mother when the court grants his dad full custody, then moving back to Elkhorn Creek after eighteen months, and through all the diversity not letting it trouble him, but learning how strong he has become and more determined to live a happy and prosperous life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stevie Potter’s new book shares a message of encouragement that regardless of one’s beginning, happiness and fulfillment are available.
Consumers can purchase “Up The Creek” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Up The Creek,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories