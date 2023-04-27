Mayor Johnson to Sign HUGS’ Proclamation of Mental Health Awareness on May 2
Savannah, GA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Mayor Van R. Johnson will sign the Proclamation of Mental Health Awareness on Tuesday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Heads-Up Guidance Services, Inc. (HUGS), located at 5 Executive Circle in Savannah.
HUGS, a local non-profit organization making quality mental health and addiction recovery services available to all motivated individuals by utilizing professional volunteers, has drafted the proclamation with the goal of increasing awareness of a critical need, decreasing the stigma of seeking emotional help, and recognizing the efforts of those providing counseling services in the community.
“Half the population will experience some type of mental health challenge over the course of a lifetime, making mental health conditions one of the leading health concerns in Georgia,” described HUGS Founder and CEO Andrea Epting. “Therefore, it is an honor to have Mayor Johnson come out to Heads-Up Guidance Services to proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Savannah to enhance public perception and dispel any stigma.”
Community leaders and local media have been invited to attend the proclamation signing and the reception to follow. The Proclamation of Mental Health Awareness can be read in its entirety below:
Whereas: HUGS (Heads-Up Guidance Services, Inc.), a local nonprofit, has been serving the mental health needs of our community since 2009 and partnering with other local nonprofits to bridge the gap in social services.
Whereas: HUGS recognizes and commends the efforts of its mental health professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to provide quality counseling services to individuals and families of the Savannah-Chatham County area.
Whereas: The increasing number of people seeking mental health services and the shortage of quality affordable mental health providers emphasize the need for more attention, resources, and public support.
Whereas: During the month of May, our community is calling attention to the awareness and benefits of mental health care, and we are celebrating and supporting all of the brave individuals seeking to better their lives by prioritizing their mental health.
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. For more information about HUGS and the Proclamation of Mental Health Awareness, visit headsupsavannah.org.
About Heads-Up Guidance Services, Inc. (HUGS)
Founded in 2009, Heads-Up Guidance Services, Inc. (HUGS) is a non-profit organization making professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services accessible to all motivated individuals who desire growth, independence, and emotionally healthy lifestyles. HUGS provides counseling for those located throughout Savannah, Brunswick, Bluffton, and beyond. HUGS’ services are made possible thanks to community donations and dedicated professional clinical volunteers. For more information, visit headsupsavannah.org.
