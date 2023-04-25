Carol “LaughingSong” Carr’s Newly Released “Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1” is a Charming Collection of Children’s Verse
“Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol “LaughingSong” Carr, is a sweet selection of songs and poetry that offer a helpful opening for aiding young readers in learning key scripture.
Glenns Ferry, ID, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1”: a fun and engaging reading experience for young and old. “Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Carol “LaughingSong” Carr, a native of Washington, DC, attended Tidewater Community College where she earned an Associates of Arts, studied music at Norfolk State University and theater at Red Rocks Community College in Colorado..
Carol shares, "'Poems & Lyrics for My Children' is an interactive reading experience for parents, home and Sunday school teachers with children, ages 3 - 9. It includes starters for crafts and activities. Children learn Biblical principles of good manners, love and respect for one another, a short historical account of the Good Shepherd who was to come; the simple plan of salvation; how Jesus helps us in our daily living; how wonderful our planet is and the surety of God’s promises and recognizing opportunities to share with our communities.
"Volume 1 is from my cumulative experience rearing my son, Chris, teaching my grandsons and students. I pray sharing my passion for learning and teaching may be an enriching experience for readers on their life’s journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol “LaughingSong” Carr’s new book will encourage upcoming generations in learning key components of faith through vibrant songs and charming poems.
Carr draws from her own experiences with raising and educating children to bring a heartwarming collection to readers of all ages to share.
Consumers can purchase “Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble. A Companion Music CD, titled, “Songs to Poems & Lyrics for My Children” is offered separately.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems and Lyrics for My Children: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919. Please Note: for information about the companion music CD, contact Carol direct at OurFathersHouse@pm.me.
