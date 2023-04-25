Tiffany Y. Thompson’s Newly Released “The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety,” is an Empowering Opportunity for Challenging Oneself
“The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffany Y. Thompson, is an engaging resource for anyone looking to break the bonds of anxiety to be able to step forward in confidence through resolute faith.
Raeford, NC, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety”: a delightfully encouraging devotional that will motivate far past the initial thirty days. “The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety” is the creation of published author Tiffany Y. Thompson, a proud wife and mother who spent twenty years in the United States Army as a nurse and ultimately a midwife.
Thompson shares, “Has the enemy been attacking you with fear, anxiety, depression or despair?
“I know what it feels like to battle in these areas. I also know we can walk in the abundance that God ordained for us.
“Every natural intervention for Freedom was tried without avail. Healing took place only with God; Through relationship with Him.
“Freedom comes when we realize that through trust and obedience to God, we can fight and win any Spiritual War.
“In The Journey, you will be encouraged and equipped to walk in the fullness of God; Free of anxiety, fear and any other form of bondage.
“Are you ready to take the first step?
“Come on a life-changing journey. Come take a walk and talk with Jesus. It will change your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Y. Thompson’s new book will bring readers a helpful message of God’s comfort as they face the challenges that have held them back in fear and anxiousness.
Thompson shares in hope of offering a helping hand to those in need as they work to address past traumas, heal, and walk forward in faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey: 30 Day Walk with Jesus: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories